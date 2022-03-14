Analysts Set PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $28.56

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.