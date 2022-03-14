Analysts Set PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $28.56

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
