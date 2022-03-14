Analysts Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Target Price at €14.38

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($14.69).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SZU shares. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SZU stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching €10.66 ($11.71). 344,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.46 and its 200 day moving average is €13.17. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.73.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

