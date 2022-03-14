Analysts Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Target Price at $9.15

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,619,059. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 406,271 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 355.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.