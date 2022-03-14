Analysts Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Target Price at $9.15

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.
UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
UMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,619,059. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.
About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
