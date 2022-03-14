Analyzing Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter 4.87% 14.70% 4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jardine Matheson and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 0 N/A Salzgitter 2 5 1 0 1.88

Salzgitter has a consensus price target of $30.53, suggesting a potential upside of 635.74%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Salzgitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $35.86 billion 1.10 $1.88 billion N/A N/A Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.31 -$316.87 million $0.95 4.37

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Jardine Matheson on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

