Analyzing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92%

This table compares Solid Power and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 1.27 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.00

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Solid Power and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.61%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Solid Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Solid Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

