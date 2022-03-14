Analyzing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.86%. Stem has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 308.31%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.38 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -56.06 Stem $127.37 million 9.85 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -1.01

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stem beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

