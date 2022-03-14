Analyzing Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) & Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Tecogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Tecogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Tecogen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Tecogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.80 $1.64 billion $2.20 27.49 Tecogen $28.25 million 1.28 -$6.15 million ($0.01) -145.00

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Tecogen -1.87% -7.91% -4.85%

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecogen has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Tecogen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Tecogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecogen, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems. The Energy Production segment sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling to customers under long-term sales agreements. The company was founded by George N. Hatsopoulos and John N. Hatsopoulos in 1987 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

