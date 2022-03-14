Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $164.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.82 million to $165.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $129.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $745.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.98 million to $745.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $930.36 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Anaplan by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Anaplan by 97,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 19,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

