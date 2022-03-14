Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

