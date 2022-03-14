Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.73 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

