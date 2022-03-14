Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,540 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

APTV opened at $106.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.