Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $432.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

