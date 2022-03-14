Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 29,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,957,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

