Aries Wealth Management Invests $318,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

