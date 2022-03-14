Aries Wealth Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Shares of DE opened at $389.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.82. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

