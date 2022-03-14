Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.