Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 14,000 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 15.5% during the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 599,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 212,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.