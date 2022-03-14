Aries Wealth Management Takes $212,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

