ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 5.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,370 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,445,297. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.