Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 26,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

AVTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 250,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

