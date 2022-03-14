Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

