Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $194.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $101.04 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

