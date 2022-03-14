Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

About Ascot Resources (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

