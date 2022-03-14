Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

AHT opened at GBX 4,891 ($64.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The stock has a market cap of £21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,167.34. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

