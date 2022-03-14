Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ASHTY opened at $253.52 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $232.14 and a one year high of $349.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
