Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASHTY opened at $253.52 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $232.14 and a one year high of $349.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,626.50.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

