ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,818.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $26.55 on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.
About ASOS (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.