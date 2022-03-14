ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,818.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $26.55 on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

