Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 131.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.