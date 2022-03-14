AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

