Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post $20.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.12 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.