Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post $20.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.12 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
