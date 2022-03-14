Atari Token (ATRI) Price Tops $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $30.11 million and $424,161.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104854 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.