Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,552 iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJR)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

NYSEARCA:XJR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $42.73.

