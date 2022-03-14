Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $401,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 417,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,844. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.