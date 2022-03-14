Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $25.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter worth about $3,064,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

