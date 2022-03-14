Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $25.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of Atotech stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $26.67.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atotech (ATC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.