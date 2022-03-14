Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market cap of C$102.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.
