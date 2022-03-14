Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market cap of C$102.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

