Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.