Auto (AUTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.05 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $3.05 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $382.33 or 0.00981831 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105078 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

