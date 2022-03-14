AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

