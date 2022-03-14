Avista (NYSE:AVA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,760,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,696,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

