Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACLS opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

