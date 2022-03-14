B. Riley Lowers ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $8.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

