Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of several other research reports. raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of BADFF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.