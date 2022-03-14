Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $133.17. 110,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 116.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 294.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Balchem by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.