Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Acquires $116,519.10 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLL opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

