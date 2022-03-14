Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. 2,513,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,218,633. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

