Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 184,339 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 448.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.60 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

