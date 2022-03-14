Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,792 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $192.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

