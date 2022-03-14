Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,348 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $30,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

