Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.75 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

