Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,336,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,027,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 245,259 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,311,000 after acquiring an additional 222,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,376 shares of company stock worth $1,115,553. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.