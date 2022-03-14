Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 397,730 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

